Home Bargains urgently recalls eight products over safety fears including chocolate and table salt
Table salt, children’s toys and chocolate Revels are on the list of products people have been told to return immediately
Louise Thomas
Editor
Discount retailer Home Bargains has issued product recalls on eight items over safety concerns.
The retailer has issued the alert on its website outlining the various risks of using the affected products.
On the list of products are table salt, children’s toys and chocolate Revels. Customers have been told to return the items immediately.
Each affected item has a strict “do not use” or “do not eat” warning placed on it.
Here are the affected products:
Revels 205G Slimpouch
Revels are being recalled by Mars Wrigley UK as a “precautionary” measure due to the “potential presence of very small pieces of rubber”.
Home Bargains says the following batch codes are affected and warned “do not eat them”:
- 344G2SLO00, best before 27/10/2024
- 345B1SLO00, best before 03/11/2024
Dri- pack Table Salt 750g
The 750g Dri-Pak table salt is being recalled because it “may have been contaminated with small pieces of plastic”.
Home Bargains warned that “this could potentially pose a risk if eaten.”
The following batch codes are affected:
- 3205
- 3206
My First Drop & Roll Tower
This toy for babies by My First is being recalled by Home Bargains due to a “potential risk of choking”.
A warning to parents says “do not use it” and reads: “The rattling balls are smaller than the required standard and a young child may place the small ball in their mouth and choke.”
Chocomel 300ml
Interstoq Ltd is recalling its 300ml bottles of Chocomel due to milk “not being declared in English text on some batches”.
The warning reads: “The product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk.”
These are the best before codes affected, according to the Home Bargains website:
- 07/11/2023
- 29/11/2023
PIFCO convector heater with turbo and timer
The discount retailer has warned this heater is dangerous due to “risk of overheating and fire due to an incorrect fuse size in some heater”.
The “do not use” alert for the TJ Morris Ltd product adds the recall applies to any heaters bought between 1 November 2023 and 12 December 2023.
The affected batch codes:
- 596131
- 596133
- 596140
- 596141
- 596147
- 596148
- 596149
Optivive allergy eye mist soothing, 10ml
EM Pharma is recalling its Optivive allergy eye mist 10ml bottle due to “potential contamination”.
The affected batch codes:
- 02/2026
- 04/2026
Saugatuck Brewing Co. Neapolitan milk stout 355ml and blueberry & maple stout 355ml
All Neapolitan Milk Stout 355ml and Blueberry and Maple Stout 355ml by Saugatuck Brewing Co are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen which could pose a health risk for people with an allergy or intolerance to milk or oats.
Every can is affected, regardless of the best before code.
Sci-mx ultra muscle strawberry flavour
The Sci-mc nutrition 1.5kg bag contains “excessive caffeine levels” and poses a “food safety risk”.
The batch codes affected with a best before date of 03/2025 are:
- W110429
- W110430
- W110431
