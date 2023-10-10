Bibby Stockholm migrants to be moved back onto barge after legionella scare

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Migrants evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm have been sent letters by the Home Office telling them they will be moved back onto the controversial barge imminently.

Some 39 migrants were moved off the barge in August after the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease was discovered in its water supply.

Officials have now started to send letters to those asylum seekers, who were moved into hotels, to confirm that they will be moved back on soon, but no firm date has been given.

The barge, which is based at Portland Port in Dorset, has had “satisfactory” test results for legionella, meaning the bacteria is no longer on board.

A spokesperson said: “The Home Office has started to send letters to asylum seekers to confirm the re-embarkation of the Bibby Stockholm and notify them that they will be accommodated on board, following the vessel completing all necessary tests.

“The letters confirm the next steps for asylum seekers and reiterate that all asylum accommodation continues to be offered on a no-choice basis.

“Delivering alternative accommodation sites, such as the vessel, is more affordable for taxpayers and more manageable for communities, due to healthcare and catering facilities on site, 24/7 security and the purpose-built safe accommodation they provide.”

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset (PA Wire)

It comes as a one-day hearing is taking place in the High Court on Tuesday to consider whether a legal challenge against the barge can go ahead.

Portland Town councillor, Carralyn Parkes, who lives in the town, is asking the High Court to consider whether the Home Office’s decision to place the barge in the port - without applying for planning permission - is unlawful.

Officials have been scrambling to carry out urgent health and safety improvements on the barge since the evacuation and after a fire inspection by Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service called for five urgent changes, including the need for more fire escapes.

Last month, a blue metal footbridge resembling a fire escape was installed while electrical units and other packaged goods were brought on board.

The improvements were the latest twist in the government project initially launched to save money by getting asylum seekers out of Home Office hotels – currently costing more than £6 million a day.

The vessel was put forward as one of several “alternative sites”, including disused military bases and a former prison, with plans to eventually house up to 500 migrants.

The scheme is part of one of Rishi Sunak’s priorities to “stop the boats” and clear the UK’s “legacy” asylum backlog by the end of 2023.