A homeless man is believed to have frozen to death inside a car as he sheltered from temperatures as low as -10C over the weekend.

The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly found dead inside a black Renault in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, on Friday 1 December.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it was called to the scene after it received reports of a man’s “sudden death”. It is investigating the circumstances.

Police officers were captured on video, which was circulated on X, gathering around the vehicle which was covered in frost and ice.

A picture also showed a police officer leaning inside the vehicle as another stood beside it wearing a pair of disposable gloves.

One resident told MailOnline: “People tried to get help for the poor guy in the past. What an awful and tragic waste of a life.”

It comes as Britain was hit by freezing temperatures brought in by a blast of cold air from northern Scandinavia, causing some parts of the country to plummet to -10C.

In London, where commuters woke up to temperatures of -4C on Friday morning, mayor Sadiq Khan activated a “severe weather emergency protocol” for accommodation to be opened for rough sleepers.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are currently in place in large parts of Scotland, the Midlands, Wales and the North East, with snow and ice set to disrupt roads and railways.

There is a yellow warning for rain from midnight until 6pm Monday which affects most of southern England, Wales and the West Midlands.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson told The Independent: “Police were called to Dallas York Road, Beeston, at around 10am this morning (1 December) following reports of a man’s sudden death.

“Detective Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A scene will remain in place while we investigate exactly what has happened, but this tragic incident is not currently being treated as suspicious.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course. Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”