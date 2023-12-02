A car drives through the snow near Birkenhead, March 10 (AFP via Getty Images)

Fresh yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office after temperatures dropped below -10C in some places overnight, prompting travel chaos.

The warnings, for snow and ice, cover much of the Midlands, Yorkshire, the North West and Wales.

It means roads and railways are “likely to be affected” by the conditions while Brits have also been warned to expect longer journeys by car, bus and train.

Widespread low temperatures and snow overnight left parts of the UK freezing this morning, as temperatures dropped below -10C in some areas.

Scotland was severely affected as Glasgow Aiport was forced to suspend all flight operations for most of the morning despite working overnight to clear the runway. Two flights set to arrive at Glasgow were forced divert to Edinburgh and Prestwick airports.

Other airports, including Gatwick and Luton, are also reporting delays. Meanwhile, the National Rail is reporting train delays in parts of the South East due to ‘freezing rail conditions’.