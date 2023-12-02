Glasgow airport cancels flights as snow and ice set to cause travel chaos across UK

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glasgow Airport has suspended all flights as weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK.

Temperatures plunged below freezing overnight, with the mercury dropping to -10C in some areas, with snowy conditions set to affect roads and railways today.

The Scottish transport hub said teams have been working through the night and it is hoped operations can resume “as soon as possible”.

“Flight operations are currently suspended due to heavier than forecast snow,” the airport said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our winter teams have been working through the night and we hope to resume operations as soon as possible.

“Please check with your airline for further flight updates.”

There are 61 departures scheduled from Glasgow Aiport today. It remains unclear how many of those will be able to take off today.

Tulloch Bridge and Eskdalemuir in Scotland were among the areas that hit -8C overnight.

Temperatures are tipped to continue to fall over the weekend, with several sporting events cancelled amid snowfall and icy conditions.

Some football matches in the FA cup and Scottish divisions have been postponed as officials deemed some pitches unsafe, with more cancelled games expected.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said it will be -3C or -4C for many towns and cities on Saturday.

“There’ll … be some snow showers continuing across south-western Scotland throughout Saturday morning, mainly falling over the high ground above one or 200 metres, but there could be some sleetiness [sic] to lower levels across parts of the Lake District, for example, by lunchtime.

“Elsewhere, though we’ll see the mist and fog slowly clear, it could remain quite murky for a lot of the morning across central and eastern areas.

“The best sunshine will be across northern areas of Scotland, but further south and west, you can see things starting to change a little bit [by Saturday afternoon] with a greater risk of some showers.”

“Elsewhere, though still feeling bitterly cold, not much above freezing,” she added.

Weather conditions are set to become less severe after the weekend, with no warnings yet in place for Sunday or later and temperatures in Glasgow to reach highs of 4C by Monday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: "It will be brighter in the north, but still with a risk of showers in coastal areas."

“There continues to be some uncertainty over the exact conditions for the start of next week."