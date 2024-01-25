Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A fundraising page has been set up for a homeless man whose tent was set on fire in Llanishen, Cardiff.

Locals say the 35-year-old man was still inside the tent when it was set ablaze and then reported to police at 2.22am early on Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to hospital with burn injuries, and has since been discharged.

Local Julia Marlow said the community in north Cardiff was very close and that the incident was “disgusting” and that the man had been a regular at the local Tesco garage. She said: “He’s not harming anyone. He is always quiet and pleasant and thankful when given anything.

“I have a feeling it’s one incident, he’s now moved location.”

A GoFundMe page was set up with a target of £100, however it has since surpassed its goal and reached well over £800. Its message read:

“A young man, well known to the local community (Llanishen/Thornhill) has recently been the victim of a vicious attack. His tent was set on fire while he was inside!

The man was discharged from hospital after suffering burns (PA)

“This individual has never bothered anyone. He never asks for anything and is a gentle and polite man who through no fault of his own lost his home.

“He is currently being treated for burns and then the Local Outreach Team will be supporting him.

“Myself and many other decent individuals cannot comprehend why a person could do such a heinous act on a vulnerable adult and feel it’s the least we can do to help him replace his belongings.

“Many Thanks in advance. All proceeds will be forwarded to The Outreach Team in Cardiff.”

The tent was set on fire in the green belt between Llanishen and Thornhill in North Wales (Google Maps)

Police in Cardiff released the following statement in response to the attack: “South Wales Police is investigating a fire at a tent in Llanishen, Cardiff, which was reported to police at 2.22am on Tuesday, January 23.

“A 35-year-old man was treated in hospital for burns and has since been discharged.

“Enquiries are on-going to establish the cause and circumstances of the fire, and whether it was accidental or intentional.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to please contact police by one of the following means quoting 2400025463.