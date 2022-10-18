Hong Kong leader responds to attack on protester at China’s Manchester consulate

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hong Kong leader John Lee has insisted the case of assault of pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester be dealt in accordance with local laws.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, he said that he trusted the case would be responded to as per the Vienna Convention, an international diplomatic agreement.

The demand comes hours after a spokesperson for British prime minister Liz Truss expressed concern about the assault.

"These reports are obviously deeply concerning," her spokesperson told reporters. "I understand Greater Manchester Police responded immediately to the incident. I am conscious that their enquiries are ongoing so it would be inappropriate for me to comment beyond that."

The incident took place last Sunday when about 30-40 people gathered outside the Chinese consulate to stage a protest against the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, when unidentified men appeared out of the building and began clashing with the protesters.

"Shortly before 4 pm a small group of men came out of the building and a man was dragged into the Consulate grounds and assaulted," said the Greater Manchester Police in a statement.

"Due to our fears for the safety of the man, officers intervened and removed the victim from the Consulate grounds."

Video footage shared widely on social media showed people from the consulate kicking and tearing down posters before engaging in a scuffle with demonstrators.

Prior to the clashes, the consulate staff had reportedly asked the protesters to move to the opposite side of the street, but they refused.

Minutes later, a number of men wearing masks and protective vests walked out of the consulate and began destroying posters, before walking away with a satirical portrait of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

When the protesters tried to stop them, a scuffle broke out, forcing the police to intervene.

According to the police, a man, in his 30s, suffered several physical injuries and remained in the hospital overnight for treatment. However, no arrests have been made said the police, adding that a full investigation is underway.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing that he was not aware of the situation, adding that the Chinese missions acted in accordance with international diplomatic agreements.

"Chinese embassies and consulates in the UK have always abided by the laws of their country of residence, and we also hope that the British side will facilitate the normal performance of duties of Chinese embassies and consulates," Mr Wang said.

Additional reporting from the wires