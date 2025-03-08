Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former BNP activist is training children at a suspected illegal school to fire explosive arrowheads and gas-powered air pistols to “fight back” against the British state.

Matt Single, 52, founded Hope Sussex in 2021 with his wife Sadie Single, 46, as an alternative to what they refer to as “malevolent” state education.

The self-described “home of positive energy” in Netherfield, East Sussex, uses "independent tutors" to teach children subjects ranging from "holistic studies" to "science".

But Mr Single was seen firing explosive arrowheads at targets in front of children after he described Hope Sussex as "an army" at war with the British state.

A video captioned “how to deal with state propaganda” showed children shooting gas-powered BB gun pellets at a TV screen with a hand-written “BBC” label taped to it.

open image in gallery Matt Single has expressed admiration for the Russian state and Vladimir Putin, saying he looked forward to Russia and China ‘kicking our a*ses’ ( Facebook )

Previously, Mr Single said: “We must be prepared to step outside of the comfort zone of simply protesting and demonstrating with placards and megaphones.

“They are coming for our children. We have our army in the field, now we must press forward with greater, more specific, action.”

Hope Sussex denied being a school and said it was a “community centre” that hires facilities to home-educating families.

Schools watchdog Ofsted has previously taken action to probe the site but is not currently investigating it.

The Independent understands Ofsted suspects it is an illegal school – that is, an institution where full-time education is provided to five or more school-aged children that is not maintained by a local authority.

open image in gallery Mr Single was seen firing explosive arrowheads at targets in front of children ( Facebook )

Over the last four years, Mr Single has taught lessons with children involving acid, pepper spray and a homemade flamethrower.

Last month, he told up to six blindfolded children to use their "extra-sensory perception" to navigate a mousetrap-covered barn.

He referred to the children as “victims” and warned them it “might not be nice” to tread on one of nine traps laid across the floor.

Mr Single told The Independent his lessons covered a “variety of science-based investigations and demonstrations”.

He said the traps were "not very strong" and the children “willingly participated” while their parents were present.

open image in gallery A video captioned ‘how to deal with state propaganda’ showed children shooting gas-powered BB gun pellets at a TV screen with a hand-written BBC label taped to it ( Facebook )

In a history lesson, children were taught the US government knew about New York's 9/11 terror attacks in advance.

Mr Single has expressed admiration for the Russian state and Vladimir Putin, saying he looked forward to Russia and China “kicking our a*ses”.

He also hailed a security pact signed between Mr Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year as “brilliant for us and those that love freedom”.

Far-right political commentator Katie Hopkins has used Hope Sussex as a venue for her comedy tour, with dates this year set for July 2025.

Former footballer and disgraced pundit Matt Le Tissier, who once appeared to compare wearing Covid masks to the Holocaust, is also set to give a talk at the site next weekend.

Hope Sussex told The Independent: “We do not qualify as a school in any way. There is no formal curriculum. Rooms are booked by independent tutors who put on the classes.

“Hope does not employ anyone and we are not open five days a week. We are simply a community of home educating families who wish to choose what their children are tutored in.”

It added that Ofsted had confirmed Hope Sussex is not being investigated as an illegal school.