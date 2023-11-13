Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Five people have been killed and one is left missing after a horror house fire in west London.

The blaze took hold in Channel Close, Hounslow at 10.26pm Sunday night, and on Monday morning the fire service confirmed there had been a number of fatalities.

One man managed to escape the family home and was taken to hospital.

Firefighters found five people on the first floor. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person remains unaccounted for, the London Fire Brigade said adding the cause of the fire is under investigation.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

“Staff will be in the local community today to offer support and advice where needed.

“The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service.”

Have you been affected by this incident? Email barney.davis@independent.co.uk

Family members arrived at the scene this morning where a man is believed to have been at home with his wife, three children and two adult guests.

Dileep Singh, 54, told the Evening Standard: “I received a call and came as soon as I could with my wife we are desperate for information. My brother-in-law is alive but I don’t know what has happened to everyone else. I fear they are dead.

“We are desperate. I was told the fire came from outside from a bin. We are going to the hospital to try to get more information.”

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a house fire on Channel Close in Hounslow.

The ground floor and first floors of a mid-terraced house were destroyed by fire and part of the roof was also damaged by the blaze.