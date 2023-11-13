Hounslow fire: Five killed in blaze ‘from same family’ as sixth person still missing
‘Children among fatalities,’ MP Ruth Cadbury, whose constituency includes Hounslow, says
Five people have been killed and one is left missing after a horror house fire in west London.
The blaze took hold in Channel Close, Hounslow at 10.26pm Sunday night, and on Monday morning the fire service confirmed there had been a number of fatalities.
It is believed that all five are members of the same family, the Met Police said.
Labour MP Ruth Cadbury, whose constituency includes Hounslow, said children were among the fatalities.
She wrote on X: “I am devastated to learn this morning that 5 people, including children, died in a fire in a house in Hounslow last night.
“My thoughts are with their family, friends neighbours.”
Dileep Singh, 54, raced from Manchester to Channel Close where his brother-in-law was at home with his wife, three children and two adult guests.
He told the Evening Standard: “I received a call and came as soon as I could with my wife we are desperate for information. My brother-in-law is alive but I don’t know what has happened to everyone else. I fear they are dead.
Officers investigating cause of the fire
Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for policing in Hounslow, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who very sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident.
“I don’t underestimate the impact that this will have on the wider community and beyond. I understand that there will be a demand for answers and my officers are working to establish exactly what has happened.”
One man in hospital after escaping fire
The Met Police said one man left the burning house prior to the arrival of emergency services.
The force said he was taken to hospital by LAS, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.”
