Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1699871415

Hounslow fire: Five killed in blaze ‘from same family’ as sixth person still missing

‘Children among fatalities,’ MP Ruth Cadbury, whose constituency includes Hounslow, says

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 13 November 2023 10:30
Comments
(Google)

Five people have been killed and one is left missing after a horror house fire in west London.

The blaze took hold in Channel Close, Hounslow at 10.26pm Sunday night, and on Monday morning the fire service confirmed there had been a number of fatalities.

It is believed that all five are members of the same family, the Met Police said.

Labour MP Ruth Cadbury, whose constituency includes Hounslow, said children were among the fatalities.

She wrote on X: “I am devastated to learn this morning that 5 people, including children, died in a fire in a house in Hounslow last night.

“My thoughts are with their family, friends neighbours.”

Dileep Singh, 54, raced from Manchester to Channel Close where his brother-in-law was at home with his wife, three children and two adult guests.

He told the Evening Standard: “I received a call and came as soon as I could with my wife we are desperate for information. My brother-in-law is alive but I don’t know what has happened to everyone else. I fear they are dead.

Recommended

1699871415

Officers investigating cause of the fire

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for policing in Hounslow, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who very sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident.

“I don’t underestimate the impact that this will have on the wider community and beyond. I understand that there will be a demand for answers and my officers are working to establish exactly what has happened.”

Maryam Zakir-Hussain13 November 2023 10:30
1699871322

One man in hospital after escaping fire

The Met Police said one man left the burning house prior to the arrival of emergency services.

The force said he was taken to hospital by LAS, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain13 November 2023 10:28
1699871172

‘Children among fatalities,’ MP Ruth Cadbury, whose constituency includes Hounslow, says

Labour MP Ruth Cadbury, whose constituency includes Hounslow, said children were among the fatalities.

She wrote on X: “I am devastated to learn this morning that 5 people, including children, died in a fire in a house in Hounslow last night.

“My thoughts are with their family, friends neighbours.”

Maryam Zakir-Hussain13 November 2023 10:26
1699871066

Hounslow fire: Five people killed and one missing in horror blaze in west London

Five people have been killed and one is left missing after a horror house fire in west London.

The blaze took hold in Channel Close, Hounslow at 10.26pm Sunday night, and on Monday morning the fire service confirmed there had been a number of fatalities.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.”

Five people killed and one missing in horror house fire in London

Seventy fire fighters tackled blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow

Maryam Zakir-Hussain13 November 2023 10:24

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in