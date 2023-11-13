Hounslow fire: Five killed in blaze ‘from same family’ as sixth person still missing

(Google)

Five people have been killed and one is left missing after a horror house fire in west London.

The blaze took hold in Channel Close, Hounslow at 10.26pm Sunday night, and on Monday morning the fire service confirmed there had been a number of fatalities.

It is believed that all five are members of the same family, the Met Police said.

Labour MP Ruth Cadbury, whose constituency includes Hounslow, said children were among the fatalities.

She wrote on X: “I am devastated to learn this morning that 5 people, including children, died in a fire in a house in Hounslow last night.

“My thoughts are with their family, friends neighbours.”

Dileep Singh, 54, raced from Manchester to Channel Close where his brother-in-law was at home with his wife, three children and two adult guests.

He told the Evening Standard: “I received a call and came as soon as I could with my wife we are desperate for information. My brother-in-law is alive but I don’t know what has happened to everyone else. I fear they are dead.