This is the first picture of a tragic family ripped apart by a house blaze during Diwali celebrations.

Three children, their mother Seema Ratra and another adult houseguest from the same family are all feared dead.

The father Aroen Kishen is believed to have escaped the home and was seen by neighbours screaming “my kids, my kids” after the fire.

Father Aroen Kishen (second left) is believed to have escaped the fire - three children and their mother Seema Ratra (second right) are feared dead (Supplied)

He was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person, an adult from the same family, remains unaccounted for. It is understood the family moved to Channel Close, Hounslow recently from Belgium.

Devastated cousins of the victims held back tears and were too traumatised to speak the morning after the deadly blaze.

Neighbours said the fireworks for Diwali celebrations were the loudest in decades when they kicked off at sunset on Sunday night on the cul-de-sac.

Others said they could see the flames flickering on the trees with the whole area shrouded in smoke “like a mist”.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson with London Fire Brigade's Jonathan Smith speaking to the media at the scene following the fire (PA)

Neighbour Sayed Arfeem, 80, said: “There was so much fireworks at our windows that night the loudest we have ever heard it in 22 years.

“It was so loud. Then the ambulances started coming. It is very sad. I can’t believe it. How there could be five deaths? How was it so quick?“

Felica Matei, 29, a jeweller said: “We saw the man who lived there with his wife and children. My daughter used to play with his daughter. He was screaming something like ‘my kids, my kids’. We are devastated.”

An investigation into the fire is ongoing (PA)

The fire service and police are on the scene as investigations into the cause of the blaze continue

At the scene, Chf Supt Sean Wilson said: “Despite the lifesaving efforts of all those attending I’m very sorry to inform you all five people have lost their lives in this fire.“Sadly, we believe that three of those that died are children.

“There is at least one other person, an adult, who remains unnaccounted for.

“This is truly a terrible incident the loss of so many lives will cause unimaginable distress to families, friends and communities of all those involved.

“I know that people across the country are shocked and saddened by this terrible event last night.“Everyone will want to know why this tragedy occurred.

“We will be working tirelessly with our colleagues at the Lomdon Fire Brigade to find those answers.“At this time we have an open mind as to the cause of the fire.

“I would ask people not to add to that uncertainty by speculating.”