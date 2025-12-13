Two people killed in house fire after ‘explosion in garden’
Emergency services called to property in south Wales on Friday evening
Two people have been killed in a house fire following reports of an explosion in the garden.
Emergency services were called to the property in Heol Fawr, Nelson, Caerphilly, south Wales, at 6.10pm on Friday.
Gwent Police confirmed that police officers and firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
A force spokesman said: "Two people have sadly been pronounced dead at the scene and their family has been informed.
"The incident is ongoing and the road is currently closed.
"Diversions are in place to ensure your safety.
"Please find an alternative route for your journey.
"If you live locally, please ensure all doors and windows are closed."
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments