Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Loose Household Cavalry horses are causing mayhem in central London after running loose, with one appeared to be covered in blood.

Pictures and videos of one black horse show them colliding with a black cab, while pedestrians have been seen on the pavement with injuries.

The horses are believed to have become spooked during their daily morning exercise on Hoseguards Parade in Whitehall.

A black horse colliding with a London taxi near Aldwych ( PA )

A blood-soaked horse seen in Shadwell, over three miles from Whitehall ( @jhopwv/X )

A witness told the Telegraph that they had seen a soldier fall to the floor after one of the horses ran into a car, with bystanders screaming as the animal raced towards them.

Did you witness this incident? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

Bashir Aden, 48, a construction worker, said: “The man hit the floor hard, he was screaming in pain. You could see blood all over the parked car.

“The horses come down this route every day, but today the horse looked stressed or panicked. I saw the horse run away after it hit a bus. People were screaming and running all over.”

Buckingham Palace Road has been closed after the incident and a cordon remains in place, with a blue tarpaulin tent put in place around the injured soldier.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of horses on the loose in central London.

“We are working with colleagues in the Army to locate them.”

A London ambulance service spokesperson said: ““We were called at 8:25am today (April 24) to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road, SW1W.

The horses were said to have become spooked during a training exercise in Whitehall ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.

“Our first paramedic was on the scene in five minutes.

“The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”