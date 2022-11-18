Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The University of Glasgow is being urged to cap intake due to fears students are sleeping rough due to a lack of housing.

The Glasgow University Students’ Representative Council (SRC) demanded a public commitment to capping numbers for the next five years, and claims the institution is considering doing so, student publication the Tab reported.

A housing crisis described as “unprecedented” by letting agents has seen students unable to find accommodation this year, with the university recommending dropping out if housing could not be found.

In October 70 students were reported to be homeless with the uni paying for hotel accommodation in some instances.

The SRC claims students are “couch surfing or even sleeping rough” due to the crisis.

The university says student numbers have grown by nearly a third in the past five years, however the SRC claimed it was more than 40 per cent or an additional 10,000 students.

The SRC’s Cap Student Numbers campaign, announced on Wednesday, hopes to “hold the university accountable for the unsustainable growth of student numbers” by imposing a cap until 2027.

The SRC demanded a cap on student numbers for the next five years, a review of policies regarding admissions for 2023 and 2024, and to support existing students in better funding teaching spaces, societies, and student services.

It also asked for the university to form a group to address student experiences for the 23/24 academic year

On Wednesday afternoon, the SRC said it had met with senior management and the university will “fully consider” the demands.

Translation studies MA student Alex said: “I spend more time on trains and in train stations than I do at uni.

“I also can’t have a social life because of the last trains so I feel so out of everything.”

The SRC say there’s also been a strain in on-campus study spaces as well as clubs and societies being overwhelmed.

It said: “The university needs to fulfil its role to students to provide a safe and high-quality education.

“The strain on our estate and staff is damaging the quality of our education.”

Earlier this year the uni told students by email: “It may be more appropriate for you to suspend your studies or withdraw”.

At the time a spokesperson for Glasgow University said: “Regrettably, due to a significant contraction in the private rental market, demand for rooms continues to be substantially ahead of expectation both in Glasgow and more broadly across the UK.

“Like most urban universities, we cannot guarantee accommodation for returning students.

“As part of our efforts to address the issue, we have increased the number of rooms under University management by 25 per cent for this academic year.

“We have focused – as is our usual policy – on providing accommodation to first-year undergraduate students who live at a significant distance from our campus.

“There has been no significant increase in student numbers for this year.

The SRC’s letter will be shared with the Principal and at Court - the highest governing body at the uni - after which the university’s response will be shared with the public.

A spokesperson for Glasgow University said: “The University is sympathetic to the points the SRC make and is committed to working constructively with them on this – having already committed to zero growth for the next year.

“Planned, appropriate growth is a positive thing, giving access to HE to more talented students who want to study at Glasgow and we have invested heavily in staff and facilities to meet this.

“FTE on-campus student numbers show growth of 31.5 per cent since 2017, with undergraduate first degree student numbers growing by eight per cent which is broadly in line with many of our peer universities in the Russell Group.

“We continue to work hard to help meet the demands of a private accommodation shortage in Glasgow and Scotland.”