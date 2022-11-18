Next two years will be ‘challenging’ for everyone, says chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt says the next two years will pose a challenge to everyone in the UK as the nation enters recession.

Speaking to Sky News the morning after he announced his Autumn budget, the chancellor said that his measures will “get us through this difficult period.”

“I think people want a government that is taking difficult decisions, has a plan that will bring down inflation, stop those big rises in the cost of energy bills and the weekly shop.”

The tax rises and spending cuts, he says, are a “long-term solution” to the problem.

