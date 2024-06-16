Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has doubled-down on his opinion that strike action from doctors shouldn’t be happening - and insists it “won’t achieve anything”.

The Labour MP appeared on Sky News (16 June) to discuss the party’s election plans, when he told Trevor Phillips that he’d crack down on it being able to happen.

“This government is incapable of resolving the dispute before polling day”, he told. “I don’t think there’s anything to be achieved by having strikes on the election campaign.”