Elderly woman with walker leads mosh pit at heavy metal music festival

An elderly woman with a walker led a mosh pit at a heavy metal music festival in Sweden last weekend.

French musician Igorrr began his set at the Swedish Rock Festival in Blekinge with the song "Paranoid Bulldozer Italiano" when the older fan began walking in circles with her mobility aid.

The rest of the mosh followed as she held one hand in the air as the music continued.

Andreas Lindh, who witnessed the spectacle, said he had never seen anything like it before, adding that the crowd was "genuinely watching out for her and made sure she was out front, most of the time."