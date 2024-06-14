Graeme Souness sends best wishes to Alan Hansen: ‘In the fight of his life’

Graeme Souness sent his best wishes to Alan Hansen ahead of Scotland’s opening Euro 2024 fixture against Germany.

Liverpool announced last Sunday (9 June) that their former defender, 68, is seriously ill in hospital.

Speaking on ITV, pundit Souness described Hansen as “a super football player” and “a great guy”.

“I had the pleasure of playing with him, he was an absolute dream,” Souness said.

“When people are in trouble with illness, people say they were a great guy. I’m telling you, he is a great guy... He’s in the fight of his life right now.”