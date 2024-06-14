Keir Starmer says he is prepared to ‘make enemies’ to grow economy

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is prepared to “make enemies” to grow the economy.

The Labour leader, who is hoping to be prime minister come July, made the comments during a BBC interview with Nick Robinson.

When asked if he is prepared to “make enemies” when it comes to the economy, Sir Keir responded: “Yes. We’re going to have to be tough, we’re going to have to change the way things are done.”

Labour this week set out their plan to turn around the country after 14 years of Tory “chaos” but warned there are no “quick fixes”.