Jude Bellingham explains ‘wolf’ celebration against Serbia
Jude Bellingham has explained the “wolf” celebration he and Trent Alexander-Arnold debuted against Serbia.
The Three Lions secured a hard-fought 1-0 win in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday night (16 June), thanks to Bellingham’s brilliant first-half header.
Speaking at full-time, he explained why he and Alexander-Arnold dropped to one knee, bowed their heads and covered their faces to celebrate.
“The celebration was from a game we play called ‘Wolf’ and one of the staff always holds his face like that when he doesn’t know what’s going on,” Bellingham said.
“So it was more a celebration for the backroom staff who put in so much work every day and won’t receive any awards... or get to have the moments we get to have on the pitch.”
