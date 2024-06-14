Steve Clarke revealed his “respect everyone and fear no one” attitude ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

The boss was speaking to a packed media conference at the Munich Arena ahead of the Group A game against the host country on Friday night.

“It’s a difficult game. One of the mantras I’ve always had is respect everyone and fear no one,” Clarke said.

The Tartan Army continue to flood into Germany in their tens of thousands for the first major finals abroad since the 1998 World Cup in France, with Scotland looking to qualify for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.