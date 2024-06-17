Mr Blobby crashes GMB set to reunite with Noel Edmonds

Mr Blobby caused chaos on Good Morning Britain as he crashed the set to reunite with Noel Edmonds.

Edmonds, a TV and radio legend, sat down with Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on Monday 17 June, when he was surprised by his former sidekick.

"I had a funny feeling this was coming," the 75-year-old said, trying to calm Mr Blobby down.

"The only thing that can be said about this... is that he makes Ed look slim," Edmonds added, poking fun at the GMB host.

Mr Blobby originally featured on the British Saturday night variety show, Noel's House Party, which ran from 1991-1999.