BTS star Jin makes first appearance since completing military service

BTS star Jin has been seen for the first time since completing mandatory South Korean military service for 18 months.

The 31-year-old appeared at the annual BTS Festa and hugged fans, before taking to the stage to perform some of his solo music, including hit track, ‘Super Tuna’.

Following the event, he started an online livestream still in his military uniform, where the now-former drill instructor told fans: “It was so fun for the last year and six months. It’s such a relief I met so many amazing people.”

His bandmates, including RM, V, Jung Kook, Jimin and J-Hope are still performing their military duties.