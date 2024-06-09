The lava flow from an active volcano in Iceland again engulfed a road leading to the coastal town of Grindavik and the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa on Saturday 8 June, with officials closely monitoring its path.

Drone footage captured on the Reykjanes Peninsula shows the steadily advancing flow.

The volcano had stabilised since a 29 May eruption, the fifth and most powerful since the volcanic system reawakened in December after 800 years.

Authorities monitoring the lava flow said it was advancing significantly slower than during the previous two eruptions.

The same section of road, several kilometres (miles) from the town, was previously engulfed in February and March this year.