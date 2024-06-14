Scottish WWE star Drew McIntyre greeted by huge crowd as he returns to Glasgow

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was greeted by a huge crowd as he returned to Scotland ahead of this weekend’s Clash at the Castle show.

McIntyre, born and raised in Ayr, will face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro venue on Saturday night (15 June).

Up to 13,000 wrestling fans will pack in to cheer him on, with this week’s Friday Night Smackdown also airing from the same arena.

Ahead of his big match, hometown hero McIntyre stepped on stage to a massive cheer from Scottish fans at the Clash at the Castle “kickoff”.