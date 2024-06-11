Watch: Huge venomous centipede crawls across sleeping couple

Watch the creepy moment a huge venomous centipede crawls across a sleeping couple.

The critter wandered through the bedsheets in the middle of the night inside a home in Ayutthaya, Thailand, on 19 May.

Footage shows the centipede first moving across the sleeping man, before startling his wife who was using her phone.

Despite its low fatality rate, a bite from a centipede can cause headaches and severe pain, according to researchers.

Bites can also cause swollen and painful lymph nodes, palpitations, nausea and vomiting.