Indonesia: Floods swamp homes forcing mass evacuations

Heavy floods swamped homes sparking mass evacuations in Indonesia.

Torrential rains spawned the catastrophic deluge that submerged hundreds of homes in the Banggai Laut Regency in Central Sulawesi on 14 June.

Video shows disaster response officers rescuing residents from their flood-stricken houses.

The rainfall, which began on June 12, also triggered landslides and disrupted electrical supply and mobile reception in the area.

More rain with moderate to heavy intensity was forecasted to hit the region, the local meteorological department said.

Indonesia and neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia are at the start of their annual monsoon rainy season which sees soaring temperatures followed by powerful rain storms.