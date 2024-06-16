View from Red Arrows cockpit shows Trooping the Colour flypast from skies

Birds-eye footage shows the views from the cockpit as the Red Arrows flew over London as part of the Trooping the Colour flypast.

34 different RAF aircraft took part in the display, which saw members of the Royal Family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla stood alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watching.

Trooping the Colour marks the King’s official birthday, and the Red Arrows left a trail of smoke in the colours of the Union Jack over London’s skies.