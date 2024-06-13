Camila Cabello has responded to claims she spent $25,000 on a purse made of ice for the Met Gala.

The singer went viral in May when she held the frozen accessory as she walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

“I was seeing this TikTok that had a bunch of comments and likes, it was like, ‘Camila Cabello is getting cancelled because she spent $25,000 on an ice purse,’” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I was like, ‘Guys, it’s water, frozen. You can make it at home.’ It cost however much water costs plus a rose that we got from Etsy.”