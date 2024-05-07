Camila Cabello shows off frozen hands after bringing purse made of ice to Met Gala

Camila Cabello showed off how frozen her hands were after she carried around a purse made of ice at the 2024 Met Gala.

The singer, 27, explained that her look for the event was based on “impermanence” and that by the time she had made her way down the red carpet her purse had “become a clutch”.

“So, the whole thing is kind of like impermanence. My dress has rips at the end, so it’s kind of like it’s falling apart as I’m coming up the stairs,” Cabello told Entertainment Tonight.

“Things are melting, it’s hot, that is the vibe.”