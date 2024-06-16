Viral Irish drum and bass kids perform with Becky Hill at concert

Viral Irish drum and bass group ‘Kabin Crew’ had the chance to join Becky Hill on stage at her concert in Cork this weekend, and sing their hit track ‘The Spark’ to over 15,000 people.

The youngsters, who are all of primary school age, racked up over 350 million views online after they recorded a music video to their upbeat track, all about positivity and believing in yourself.

Produced at a youth centre in the local area, the kids were all music enthusiasts who were initially just taking part in a rap workshop.