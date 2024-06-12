Economist claims wet weather is reason UK GDP flatlined in April

The UK economy recorded no growth in April after wet weather dampened consumer spending, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Gross domestic product (GDP) was flat during the month, following growth of 0.4 per cent in March, the ONS said.

The figures present a headache for Rishi Sunak, who has pegged much of his general election campaign on a recent record of an economic bounceback under his Conservative government.

The sluggish momentum follows an estimated 0.6 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2024, pulling the UK out of a small recession at the end of last year.