Sea turns green amid algae bloom on Thai beach

The sea turned green amid an algae bloom on a beach in Thailand earlier this month.

Nueng Nattakarn and his friends witnessed the discoloured waters during their holiday in Chonburi on 4 June.

The phenomenon was expected to last for around a week before the sea turned back to normal, locals said.

Algae blooms happen when there is excessive nitrogen and phosphorus in the water, and phytoplankton drift in the sea.

People who swim in beaches with algae can experience skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever or cold-like symptoms.