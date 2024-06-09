A massive chunk of the meandering Teton Pass has collapsed, leaving a gaping dirt gash along the mountain pass that is a critical link between small eastern Idaho towns and the tourist destination of Jackson, Wyoming.

Footage published by the Wyoming Transportation Department showed the extent of the damage.

The road was closed at the time the section of road fell away, authorities said on Saturday 8 June, following a mudslide a couple miles away and amid ongoing concerns with a crack and drop in the road that first drew attention after a motorcycle crash.

It is unclear how long it will take to rebuild the road, a highly used commuter route for people who work in pricey Jackson but live across the border in Idaho.

Wyoming governor Mark Gordon described the landslide as "catastrophic".