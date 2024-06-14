Euro 2024: Scenes inside Allianz Arena as Germany score first goal of tournament

Watch as Germany fans celebrate the first goal of Euro 2024.

The atmosphere inside Munich’s Allianz Arena was already at fever pitch as the tournament kicked off on Friday night (14 June) and it took Florian Wirtz just 10 minutes to net against Scotland.

He hooked a low first-time shot towards goal that keeper Angus Gunn got a hand to, but he couldn’t keep it out and watched on as the ball bounced over the line.

Unsurprisingly, the goal sent German fans inside the stadium wild and started Euro 2024 with a bang.