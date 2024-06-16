Southgate calls Kane ‘old’ ahead of England’s first match of Euros

England manager Gareth Southgate called captain Harry Kane “old” in the press conference (Saturday, 15 June) ahead of England’s first match of the 2024 Euros.

While talking about the strength of young players in the squad, Harry Kane was overheard saying, “You calling me old?”

“You are old; that is the fact of it” Southgate said before the two chucked at each other.

England are set to take on Serbia in Germany on Sunday, June 16, a match Southgate expects to be “very tough”.