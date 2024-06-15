Anti-royal protesters boo Princess of Wales’ carriage at Trooping the Colour

A small group of protesters could be heard booing the Princess of Wales’ carriage as it rode down the Buckingham Palace Mall in a carriage as part of ongoing Trooping the Colour celebrations.

Anti-monarchist group, Republic, have publicly stated they planned to protest the parade in the lead-up, and signs reading "Not My King" have been spotted among those who have turned out to watch.

Trooping the Colour marks the Princess of Wales' first public appearance since announcing she was undergoing treatment for cancer in March.

The rest of the mall was filled with cheers as senior royals waved and greeted the public.