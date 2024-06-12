Father turns ordinary bicycle into an e-bike powered by 70 disposable vapes

A cunning father has combined 70 disposable vape batteries to convert his “un-stealable pink ladies’ bicycle” into an e-bike capable of reaching speeds of up to 15mph.

Mark Hopgood, 55, a software engineer and musician from Sevenoaks, Kent, came up with the idea earlier in 2024 after his electric bike broke down and he was quoted £1,200 to buy a new one.

After successfully completing a test ride, he now plans to use his converted bike on his daily commute.

The father of two has been collecting hundreds of discarded vapes over the past year with the help of his son Ned, 20, and experimenting with their batteries to power various electrical items including his iPhone and musical equipment.