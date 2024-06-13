Inside The Independent’s historic LGBTQ+ photo archive at Outernet

Resurfaced imagery from The Independent’s historic archive of LGBTQ+ changemakers is on display at Outernet in partnership with Pride in London.

The exhibition – on display from 12 June – showcases individuals and groups who have laid the foundations for London’s LGBTQ+ community in London.

The free exhibition on Outernet’s screens draws attention to Pride in London’s 2024 theme: #WeAreEverywhere. Its aim is to shine a light on the presence of London’s LGBTQ+ community, and the impact of living without apology.