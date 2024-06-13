Watch as a group of climate protesters storm the pitch during the Congressional Baseball Game in Washington DC on Wednesday night (12 June).

The charity game, which is held annually by members of US Congress, was taking place at Nationals Park.

Footage shows members of the protest group Climate Defiance jumping from the stands onto the field, where US Capitol Police almost immediately tackle them.

“We have taken the field at the Congressional Baseball Game and play has frozen,” the group wrote, sharing the video on social media.

All eight protesters were booked on federal charges, including interference with a police officer, authorities said.