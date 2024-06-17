Police officer who used car to ram cow removed from frontline duties

A police officer who used his response car to ram an escaped cow has been removed from frontline duties, Surrey Police said.

The incident happened on Friday at around 8.55pm after the force received reports that a cow was running loose in Staines-upon-Thames.

James Cleverly, the home secretary, had asked for a “full, urgent explanation” as to why officers used the car to ram the escaped animal, saying it seemed “unnecessarily heavy handed”.

The animal, a 10-month-old calf named Beau Lucy, is “limping” but doing “a lot better” and taking medicine to treat her injuries, according to her owner.