Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could be made available to buy over the counter.

Health watchdogs are proposing a re-classification of the medication so women would be able to buy it in pharmacies without a prescription, it’s claimed.

HRT is mainly used to treat menopause symptoms but it is not yet known which version of the medication will be a part of the proposal, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Symptoms can include hot flushes, reduced sex drive and mood swings and usually pass after a few years.

More than one million women a year are believed to suffer each year but treatment is currently only available after consultation with a GP or a specialist.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We understand that for some women menopause symptoms can have a significant impact on their quality of life, and we are committed to improving the care and support they receive.

"That’s why we’re developing the first ever government-led Women’s Health Strategy, informed by women’s lived experience. Menopause, including improving access to Hormone Replacement Therapy, will be a priority under the Strategy."

It comes after the government announced in October that the cost of repeated HRT prescriptions would be reduced in England.