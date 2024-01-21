Northern rail link replacement plan emerges for axed HS2 route

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A cross-party plan for a replacement scheme for the axed northern stretch of HS2 has emerged.

The mayors of both Manchester and Birmingham are to meet Transport Secretary Mark Harper to discuss the project, which could reportedly mean constructing a new high-speed line or major upgrades to the existing rail connection between the two cities.

As reported by the Daily Express, the scheme would be mostly paid for by the private sector, unlike the HS2 project which had its northern section axed due to delays and soaring costs.

A southern section of HS2 linking Birmingham and London is already under construction, and will cost as much as £66.6billion.

The northern section replacement project is being overseen by Sir David Higgins, the former chairman of HS2 and chief executive of the 2012 London Olympics, now chairman of Gatwick Airport.

It also involves West Midlands Conservative Mayor Andy Street and Greater Manchester Labour Mayor Andy Burnham.

Mr Street told the Daily Express: “The mayors of the two regions are leading this but to be clear, with government support. By inviting the private sector in to play the maximum possible role, it can be significantly less costly for the public exchequer.”

A plan to revive parts of the northern stretch of HS2 are back on track, according to government officials (PA Wire)

Train operating companies would meet the initial costs of a new line, according to the newspaper, and there would be some taxpayers’ money required.

Mr Street said: “We have to be realistic about this. If I say it won’t cost the Exchequer anything, that’s probably not the case. But we are definitely looking for it to cost substantially less.

“We have got around the table organisations that do the private-sector funding of rail in other parts of the world, and people who either own or are linked to operators.”

It comes after experts warned Rishi Sunak’s decision to scrap HS2 north of Birmingham would bring “higher fares and congestion for decades”.

The prime minister used his Tory conference speech in October to confirm The Independent’s exclusive report that the northern leg of the high speed rail line would be scrapped, sparking fury among regional leaders and business chiefs.

Andrew McNaughton, HS2’s former technical director, said Mr Sunak had created a “growth reduction scheme” by axing the route.

He told The Observer the “whole strategy for connecting the north and south of England was HS2”.

“Any other plans were all predicated on HS2 creating the new capacity either directly or indirectly for the next 100 years,” he said.

He added: “If there is nothing to replace it, you would need to ration. What’s the rationing on the railway? You have to price people off. That’s how it’s always been done as the only way of managing demand.”