HS2 news - live: Scrapping rail project would be ‘disaster of epic proportions’ for north, Sunak warned
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says failure to complete the rail project would leave north of England with ‘Victorian’ infrastructure for rest of the century
Defence secretary Grant Shapps questions cost of HS2
Scrapping the northern phase of HS2 would be a disaster of “epic proportions” for the region, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has warned.
The Independent first revealed two weeks ago that Rishi Sunak was considering axing plans for the high-speed rail network between Birmingham and Manchester over concerns about its spiralling cost.
An announcement is expected before the Tory Party conference in Manchester next weekend and The Independent understands the northern phase of HS2 could be delayed by up to seven years as part of a bid to scrap the project in the long-term.
Mr Burnham told the BBC he would be writing to the PM on Monday to ask him not to scrap the high speed rail project. "Scrapping HS2 rips the heart out of northern powerhouse rail,” he told BBC Radio 4 Today.
"It would leave the north of England with Victorian infrastructure, probably for the rest of this century.”
Sunak: I won’t speculate on future of HS2
Rishi Sunak has insisted he is committed to levelling up despite declining to back building HS2 to the north in the face of warnings by senior Tories not to axe the rail project, Adam Forrest reports.
Grilled on HS2 while visiting a community centre in Hertfordshire, the PM said: “I’m not going to comment on that type of speculation. But what I would say is we’re absolutely committed to levelling up and spreading opportunity around the country, not just in the North but in the Midlands, in all other regions of our fantastic country.”
“And transport infrastructure is a key part of that, not just big rail projects, but also local projects, improving local bus services, fixing pot holes, all of these things make a difference in people’s day-to-day lives."
Pressed, yes or no, whether it will go ahead, Mr Sunak insisted: “This kind of speculation that people are making is not right. We’ve got spades in the ground, we’re getting on and delivering.”
Tories must call election if they want to scrap HS2 - Burnham
Andy Burnham has called for a general election if the Tories want to scrap the northern leg of HS2, adding they have “no mandate to do it”, Archie Mitchell reports.
The mayor of Greater Manchester has said going ahead with plans to cut phase two of the project would turn the north south divide into a “chasm”.
Mr Burnham told Times Radio: "The Conservative Party stood before voters here in Bolton and said, we will level you up, we will invest in the north of England, we will ensure that the north gets the same standard of infrastructure as elsewhere.
“And if they pull the plug, well quite frankly, those commitments that they made will be utterly meaningless. And I would say they shouldn’t really be taking this decision without calling a general election because it would just not be right for them to do what they’re reportedly planning to do when they do not have a mandate to do it."
He added that scrapping the northern leg would “leave the north of England with Victorian rail infrastructure for the rest of this century, while the southern half of the country has modern high speed lines”.
Rail passengers face eight more days of industrial action
While the future of intercity rail remains unclear, it is certain that no trains will run on the West Coast main line next Saturday, 30 September, nor on Wednesday 4 October, Simon Calder reports. The train drivers’ union, Aslef, has announced the next round of industrial action in its long and bitter dispute with 14 English train operators over pay, jobs and working conditions.
Drivers will walk out on 30 September and 4 October, triggering the cancellation of thousands of trains on each day and wrecking millions of planned journeys.
In addition the union has announced an overtime ban on Friday 29 September and from Monday 2 to Friday 6 October – disrupting rail travel for over a week. The strikes are timed to hit the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, which begins on Sunday 1 October – the day after the first walk-out – and ends on Wednesday 4 October, the day of the second stoppage.
Announcing the strike, Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers have forced us into this position.
“Our members have not, now, had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time. Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.”
Could Old Oak Common be renamed West London Parkway?
Ministers have already said that the HS2 link from Old Oak Common in west London to Euston station may not open until 2040 – with leaks suggesting it may be abandoned completely, even though work at Euston is well under way, Simon Calder reports.
Writing earlier this year, travel correspondent Simon Calder said: “Old Oak Common is a scruffy, ill-defined area at the top end of the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, adjoining Wormwood Scrubs – itself ambitiously described as a nature reserve.
"I imagine that, by the time the station opens, it will be called ‘West London Parkway’. But it won’t move any closer to the centre of the capital.
“A skeletal service will appropriately grind to a halt just west of Kensal Green cemetery, in a part of northwest London where almost no one wants to be.”
He described the plan as a “Ryanair” approach to placenames” – Europe’s biggest budget airline has long been ambitious in naming some of its less-celebrated airports).
“Inter-city rail journeys should not be inter-suburban,” he concluded. “Travellers deserve, and demand, better.”
No decision has been made on HS2 - minister
No decision has been made on whether to cut the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 following a “regrettable” rise in costs of the rail project, according to a Government minister.
Housing minister Rachel Maclean told LBC: “There is no decision to stop it yet, but it is right that we look at patterns of travel.
“There is investment going into railways, we’ve put investment into buses across the country — connectivity is vitally important to grow the economy, so we have to look at the priorities across the whole of the demands on transport more broadly, and of course the road network is important in this.”
Ms Maclean added: “There is speculation and I know the prime minister and the chancellor are looking at this. It is right that they are looking at it. It is a project that has ballooned in cost.”
Burnham: Scrapping project will leave north with ‘Victorian’ infrastructure for rest of century
As we’ve been reporting, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burham has urged the PM not to scrap plans for the northern leg of HS2.
Here are more of his comments to the Today programme earlier this morning:
“Scrapping HS2 rips the heart out of northern powerhouse rail.
“It would leave the north of England with Victorian infrastructure, probably for the rest of this century.
“And if we’re trapped with that old infrastructure and the southern half of the country has new lines that is a recipe for the north-south divide to become a north-south chasm, the very opposite of the levelling up that we were promised in this parliament.”
Northern phase to be delayed by seven years
Rishi Sunak is set to delay the northern phase of HS2 by up to seven years as part of a bid to scrap the project in the long term, The Independent understands.
The prime minister will this week decide the fate of the high-speed rail project, with an announcement expected before the Tory conference in Manchester next weekend.
Ministers are expected to say that work on the railway north of Birmingham will be delayed in order to move costs into a future parliament – kicking the project into the long grass.
Jon Stone reports:
At last the truth - HS2 hits the end of the line
Exclusive: Ministers have finally confirmed what The Independent revealed weeks ago - high speed rail will not reach the north of England
The Independent revealed on 14 September that Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, were in discussions about scrapping the second stage of HS2 amid spiralling costs and severe delays.
A cost estimate, seen by The Independent, reveals that the government has already spent £2.3bn on stage two of the high-speed railway from Birmingham to Manchester but shelving the northern phase would save up to £34bn.
You can read the full original report here:
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt in talks to scrap phase two of HS2 as costs spiral
Exclusive: PM and chancellor discuss halting ‘unachieveable’ leg of rail line from Birmingham to Manchester
Recap: What is HS2, where will it go and when will it be completed?
All the noise coming from Downing Street suggests that Rishi Sunak is about to perform a major U-turn by scrapping the northern leg of the HS2 rail project, linking London to the north of England.
But what exactly is HS2, where will it go and when is it due to be completed?
Jane Dalton and Simon Calder have this handy explainer to get you up to speed.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the HS2 rail project.
Rishi Sunak is said to be considering plans to scrap the northern leg of the high speed rail network over concerns about its cost.
Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, said doing so would be a disaster of “epic proportions” for the region.
Stay tuned for the latest updates on this story.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies