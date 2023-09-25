✕ Close Defence secretary Grant Shapps questions cost of HS2

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scrapping the northern phase of HS2 would be a disaster of “epic proportions” for the region, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has warned.

The Independent first revealed two weeks ago that Rishi Sunak was considering axing plans for the high-speed rail network between Birmingham and Manchester over concerns about its spiralling cost.

An announcement is expected before the Tory Party conference in Manchester next weekend and The Independent understands the northern phase of HS2 could be delayed by up to seven years as part of a bid to scrap the project in the long-term.

Mr Burnham told the BBC he would be writing to the PM on Monday to ask him not to scrap the high speed rail project. "Scrapping HS2 rips the heart out of northern powerhouse rail,” he told BBC Radio 4 Today.

"It would leave the north of England with Victorian infrastructure, probably for the rest of this century.”