Humpback whale spotted off Cornwall coast in rare sighting

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A humpback whale has been spotted off the coast of Cornwall in a rare sighting, with two sailors capturing the "incredible" moment on camera.

Linda Cassidy recorded the whale in Falmouth Bay as it slapped the water with its tail, then rose and broke through the surface, known as breaching.

Humpbacks are usually seen only sporadically off the south of the UK, and then always in the winter, but are more commonly seen off the Shetland Isles and Hebrides and increasingly in the northern North Sea.

The sighting has been hailed by conservationalists, who said it was an indicator that the species may be recovering from near-extinction 40 years ago.

Ms Cassidy and her partner Ryan, who run a nautical-themed business, wrote on their blog: “The last thing we expected to encounter on our passage to Falmouth was a humpback whale! But we did, and what an incredible experience it was!”

They said they first noticed some splashes ahead, similar to what a jet ski would produce.

“Suddenly we witnessed a fin off to port and realised we were witnessing a whale in its natural environment,” she said.

“We quickly grabbed a camera and filmed as best we could, the swells making this a little more challenging!”

Ms Cassidy captured the whale slapping its tail on the sea, then breaching. “That was its finale,” she said.

“It was an incredible sight to witness this beautiful creature, and totally unexpected. At best we were hoping to see some dolphins so this was a real treat, a great experience.”

The couple added on Facebook: “We hope this sighting reaffirms that we must do all we can to protect our blue planet and the wonderful marine life that call it home.”

Humpbacks, which measure up to 18m long, weigh up to 40 tons and live up to 90 years, are making a comeback, according to the Wildlife Trusts.

The mammals were hunted to near extinction and listed as endangered in 1970. But a global ban on hunting in 1986 allowed populations to start recovering.

Whale breaches the water off Cornwall coast (Linda Cassidy)

Abby Crosby, a marine conservation officer for the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “This is a very special sighting as humpbacks are usually sighted here in Cornwall only sporadically in the winter months.”

She told The Guardian: “To get a sighting like this in early summer is brilliant. It may indicate the species is recovering. I see it as a wake-up call to remind us how impressive our Cornish seas are.”

Recommended Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea

So far this year there have been 29 sightings of humpbacks off Cornwall, but until now none in summer.

Ms Crosby said some people think tail-slapping is whales talking to each other. It is also thought to help stun prey or used in dominant behaviour in males.