‘Whoa, that’s mental’: Moment humpback whale swims under Cornwall fisherman’s boat

A Cornwall fisherman was blown away when a humpback whale swam right up to his boat to say hello.

James Tanner’s excitement can be heard in this video of the encounter he filmed just off the coast of Carbis Bay.

Audibly thrilled, the fisherman can be heard saying hello after the animal first surfaced in the water beside him.

“Whoa, that’s mental,” he said as he marvelled at the stunning whale moving around underneath his boat.

