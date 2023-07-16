Huw Edwards – latest: BBC bosses warn staff against ‘damaging’ gossip about suspended presenter
Former BBC journalist describes corporations coverage of story as ‘distasteful’
The BBC has resumed its investigation into Huw Edwards after the newsreader was identified by his wife as the BBC presenter at the heart of a sex scandal
BBC bosses told staff in an email that “gossip will not be tolerated” amid speculation over the Huw Edwards scandal, it has been reported.
Staff at the BBC were warned that speculating about what had happened would damage the corporation.
“The purpose of the email was very clearly to contain the situation and stop BBC staff fuelling the fire that had been blazing since the story broke,” a source told the Mirror.
Earlier, friends and peers of Huw Edwards have rallied behind the BBC presenter as a poll shows viewers want him back on air after a sex pictures scandal.
Former BBC journalists Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, who now work at Global, were among those to have criticised the corporation’s coverage of the affair.
On their Newsagents podcast, Ms Maitlis described the BBC’s coverage as a “bit distasteful” while Mr Sopel said there was a “weirdness” about it.
BBC bosses issue staff with warning about gossiping over Huw Edwards
ICYMI: Huw Edwards accused of sending BBC staff ‘inappropriate messages’ as broadcaster resumes investigation
Suspended BBC star Huw Edwards is facing fresh claims he sent BBC colleagues “inappropriate messages” as the broadcaster resumed its investigation into the presenter at the centre of the sex photo scandal.
The new claims - which followed the naming of the presenter by his wife on Wednesday night - come from two current and a former BBC worker, who said they had received “inappropriate” messages from Mr Edwards on social media, according to BBC Newsnight.
The former employee said they had never met the presenter but received messages from him on social media, “some late at night and signed off with kisses”, which they said they believed was an “abuse of power”.
Tara Cobham reports:
ICYMI: BBC boss faces grilling in parliament over Huw Edwards claims
BBC director general Tim Davie will be questioned in parliament about the corporation’s leadership, after mental-health charities called for Huw Edwards to be given support and treatment.
The corporation is facing questions over why it did not take allegations against its most highly paid news presenter more seriously sooner.
Some BBC News journalists had reportedly started work on a potential exposé about the newsreader before The Sun reported claims about him allegedly paying a teenager for explicit images.
Jane Dalton reports:
BBC boss faces grilling in parliament over Huw Edwards claims
Tim Davie to face MPs next week over governance arrangements
ICYMI: Huw Edwards accused of sending BBC staff ‘inappropriate messages’ as broadcaster resumes investigation
Tara Cobham reports:
BBC’s Dead Ringers lampoons Huw Edwards scandal
Impressionists on the latest episode of BBC Radio 4’s comedy show Dead Ringers have roasted The Sun and the Tories in a skit about the Huw Edwards scandal.
The Friday 14 July episode of Dead Ringers, which starred Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis MacLeod, Jess Robinson and Duncan Wisbey, opened with a mock-bulletin announcing: “After an extremely difficult and traumatic week, The Sun newspaper has gone into hiding. It has checked itself into an undisclosed location.
Ellie Harrison reports:
Poll shows support for Huw Edwards
More than half of respondents to a poll said they wanted to see Huw Edwards back on air after a police investigation into his sex pictures scandal found no offence had been committed.
52 per cent of Daily Mirror readers said they wished to see the BBC newsreader back at work.
It came after fellow journalists voiced support for the BBC presenter, with former colleagues Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel among those criticising the corporation’s coverage of the story.
Hiss and tell: Was Rupert Murdoch’s hatred of the BBC behind The Sun’s Huw Edwards exposé?
The TV presenter may have been reckless and the BBC’s handling of the allegations against him may be of public interest – but nothing is simple about this case, argues Alan Rusbridger, including the tabloid’s behaviour
Read Alan’s full piece here:
Who is Huw Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind and what do we know about the presenter?
Huw Edwards’s wife Vicky Flind named him as the BBC presenter at the centre of a sex scandal that rocked the broadcaster.
Ms Flind said her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and was receiving treatment in hospital, where he would remain “for the foreseeable future”.
Who is Vicky Flind?
Union boss hits out at ‘disgraceful’ coverage of Huw Edwards scandal
The media will “hound and chase everybody” if it suits their agenda, a union boss has said in the wake of the Huw Edwards scandal.
Mike Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, called for more protection for the “individual” as he criticised coverage of the story, describing it as a “disgrace”.
“I think these things should be treated with caution and discretion – I don’t want to be involved in other people’s misery,” he told Politics Joe.
“Obviously I want young people, children and others protected in our society. But I’m not here to be a judge and jury on that situation.”
He added: “I think the press in this country is a disgrace. They will hound and chase everybody that they can if they think it suits their agenda.
“I just think everyone should calm down and let the responsible people deal with the issues under the procedures and the laws and the regulations that we’ve got.”
Ex-Sun editor says newspaper faces ‘crisis’ over BBC scandal as Huw Edwards ‘furious’ over coverage
A former editor of The Sun has accused his former newspaper of “inflicting terror” on BBC presenter Huw Edwards.
Mr Edwards was identifed by his wife on Wednesday night as the presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, first reported in The Sun last week.
After the Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police both said on Wednesday no criminal offence has been committed, the newspaper said it “had no plans to publish further allegations” and argued it was now a matter of the BBC to investigate.
Jane Dalton and Laura Harding reports:
Huw Edwards said to be ‘furious’ with newspaper’s coverage after it reported the initial allegations against him