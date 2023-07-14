✕ Close The BBC has resumed its investigation into Huw Edwards after the newsreader was identified by his wife as the BBC presenter at the heart of a sex scandal

Suspended BBC star Huw Edwards is “not overly impressed” with the broadcaster’s coverage of allegations made against him amid the media “feeding frenzy” over the sex scandal he is at the heart of, his former colleague Jon Sopel has said.

The 61-year-old was identified by his wife, Vicky Flind, as the presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, as the broadcaster resumed its investigation into the presenter.

Sopel, who worked with Mr Edwards for decades before leaving the corporation last year, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he had been in touch with Edwards before he went to hospital and said: “He was very angry, I think felt very let down by what happened in the Sun, furious with their coverage, [and] not overly impressed with the BBC’s coverage, either.”

Sopel said coverage of the allegations “got ugly”, adding: “I think it became a feeding frenzy. I think it was a competition to see who could go further the fastest.”

Fresh claims emerged on Wednesday evening that Mr Edwards sent two BBC colleagues and a former member of staff “inappropriate messages”, as reported on BBC Newsnight.