Huw Edwards – latest: Presenter ‘not impressed’ with BBC coverage after ‘feeding frenzy’ over sex scandal
Corporation resumes investigation into newsreader over sex images scandal
The BBC has resumed its investigation into Huw Edwards after the newsreader was identified by his wife as the BBC presenter at the heart of a sex scandal
Suspended BBC star Huw Edwards is “not overly impressed” with the broadcaster’s coverage of allegations made against him amid the media “feeding frenzy” over the sex scandal he is at the heart of, his former colleague Jon Sopel has said.
The 61-year-old was identified by his wife, Vicky Flind, as the presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, as the broadcaster resumed its investigation into the presenter.
Sopel, who worked with Mr Edwards for decades before leaving the corporation last year, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he had been in touch with Edwards before he went to hospital and said: “He was very angry, I think felt very let down by what happened in the Sun, furious with their coverage, [and] not overly impressed with the BBC’s coverage, either.”
Sopel said coverage of the allegations “got ugly”, adding: “I think it became a feeding frenzy. I think it was a competition to see who could go further the fastest.”
Fresh claims emerged on Wednesday evening that Mr Edwards sent two BBC colleagues and a former member of staff “inappropriate messages”, as reported on BBC Newsnight.
Huw Edwards accused of sending BBC staff ‘inappropriate messages’
Suspended BBC star Huw Edwards is facing fresh claims he sent BBC colleagues "inappropriate messages" as the broadcaster resumed its investigation into the presenter at the centre of the sex photo scandal.
The new claims - which followed the naming of the presenter by his wife on Wednesday night - come from two current and a former BBC worker, who said they had received “inappropriate” messages from Mr Edwards on social media, according to BBC Newsnight.
The former employee said they had never met the presenter but received messages from him on social media, “some late at night and signed off with kisses”, which they said they believed was an “abuse of power”.
Read more:
Huw Edwards accused of sending BBC staff ‘inappropriate messages’
New claims come after suspended TV star named by wife on Wednesday night
The faithful wife: Vicky Flind
Huw Edwards’s wife, Vicky Flind, is a television producer who has worked on several shows such as ITV’s Peston.
Friends say she is “the kindest, most decent woman”:
Who is Huw Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind and what do we know about the presenter?
The presenter has been revealed as the BBC star at the centre of a sex picture scandal and is currently in hospital
BBC boss faces grilling in parliament
BBC director general Tim Davie will be questioned in parliament about the corporation’s leadership, after mental-health charities called for Huw Edwards to be given support and treatment:
BBC boss faces grilling in parliament over Huw Edwards claims
Tim Davie to face MPs next week over governance arrangements
ICYMI: Family ‘begged BBC to make newsreader stop sending cash'
The family of the young person at the centre of the original allegations begged the BBC to make Mr Edwards “stop sending the cash,” according to The Sun.
As the newsreader was taken off air, other presenters denied being the person accused. A reminder:
Top BBC presenter ‘taken off air after paying teen £35,000 for explicit pictures’
TV presenters Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine spoke out on social media to deny any involvement
Newsreader says King’s bluntness ‘refreshing’
Huw Edwards once described the King as “quite blunt with his views on things”.
The newsreader said he found it rather refreshing.
Of his marathon coverage of the Queen’s death, he said: “I ate a lot of bananas and I drank a lot of tea.”
Huw Edwards shares thoughts on King Charles: ‘He’s quite blunt with his views’
Edwards spoke out about the King’s ‘captivating’ sense of humour
Timeline of a scandal
A reminder of what happened after the claims emerged:
Huw Edwards: BBC presenter scandal timeline as wife names suspended star
Four claims have now been made against the BBC presenter
BBC journalists still investigating ‘to prove impartiality'
The claims against Huw Edwards are reportedly being treated like any other story, according to a BBC journalist involved in researching them.
The journalist suggested to The Guardian that BBC News was trying to prove its independence and impartiality from the corporate BBC by trying to drive the story forward.
Sources claim BBC journalists may have been making early inquiries into allegations of workplace impropriety against Mr Edwards without telling BBC News management they were investigating one of their own presenters.
The BBC is officially conducting “fact-finding investigations” into allegations against the veteran broadcaster.
Claims ‘go against everything I know about Edwards’, says friend
A friend of Huw Edwards says he initially did not believe the claims about the BBC presenter because they were “against everything I know about the man”.
Andrew Billen, a feature writer for The Times, had lunch with him last Thursday, hours before the newsreader was informed of the allegations against him.
He told Sky News the 61-year-old TV personality was “in high spirits” during the meal and was “certainly not a man with a tremendous dark cloud hanging over him”.
Mr Billen said: “I’d have thought this could well have been an HR matter, rather than a matter for an investigation.”
Revelations will rock the nation’s confidence
Worth a read: The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton profiles Huw Edwards, his place in our collective consciousness, and the potential fallout of what’s happened:
Huw Edwards: BBC presenter who broke Queen’s death now at centre of sex scandal
Revelations over top-earning presenter will rock not just his industry but the nation’s confidence, writes Nick Hilton
The Sun wanted to damage BBC, claims ex-editor
A former editor of The Sun has criticised the paper, claiming it suggested the then-unidentified presenter had broken the law.
David Yelland said there had been a news story but the way in which it was run had been a problem.
The Sun had wanted to damage the BBC, he told The News Agents podcast.
“There is an existential threat to the BBC from these people,” he said. Some papers wanted the BBC and licence fee abolished.