Ian McKellen updates fans on recovery after West End theatre fall

Sir Ian McKellen has assured fans that he is “on the mend” after injuring his neck and wrists in a dramatic fall while performing on a West End stage.

The veteran actor, 85, pulled out of the remainder of the run of Player Kings earlier this week after sustaining the injuries on 17 June.

He told fans in a statement posted to social media that he is expected to make a “complete recovery” on the condition that he steps back from his work for a few weeks.

The actor spent three nights in hospital after the incident, which is believed to have been caused by a stray prop that he tripped on during a fight scene.

He announced on Monday that he would be stepping back from his role as Sir John Falstaff and allowing his understudy, David Semark, to play at the remaining shows in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend.

“My doctors promise a complete recovery – but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks.”

Ian McKellen will miss the remainder of the run of Player Kings ( Getty )

McKellen continued: “Meanwhile, the show goes on and the Player Kings company start their four weeks’ tour without me.

“My understudy David Semark, who with panache took over for the final performances at the Noel Coward Theatre in the West End of London, will play Falstaff again in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.”

The actor stressed that while he is no longer a part of the production, which fans hoped he would return to, he has stressed that the “masterful” retelling of Shakespeare’s Henry IV Parts 1 & 2 “remains intact”.

“Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame”, he added.

“None of us ever wants to let down our audience.

“But Robert Icke’s masterful production remains intact. His mise-en-scene is compelling throughout and his actors, led by Toheeb Jimoh and Richard Coyle as Prince Hal and his father, remain on top form. Go see for yourself!”

The actor is expected to make a ‘complete recovery’. ( PA Archive )

The star was not the only person hospitalised as a result of the incident at the Noel Coward Theatre last month, so too was a female audience member, who was hospitalised for the night.

“Getting crushed by Gandalf the Grey, that’s something you don’t expect,” Johanna, 30, who asked for her surname not to be disclosed, told the BBC.

McKellen’s understudy David Semark, 52, has several notable acting credits to his name including EastEnders, Doctors, Law & Order UK and The Bill.

Player Kings will open at the Bristol Hippodrome today (3 July).