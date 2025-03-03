‘Very possible’ Scottish troops could head to Ukraine in peacekeeping force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is “very possible” Scottish troops could head to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, the Scottish Secretary has said.

Last month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he would be willing to send UK forces personnel to Ukraine in a bid to enforce a deal with Russia that would end the war, something he said he did not consider “lightly”.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said forces from north of the border could be included.

“Let’s be very clear, it would be a peacekeeping role, that’s what the Prime Minister has offered, but it’s also about Europe stepping up,” he told Bauer Media.

“That’s why the Prime Minister had that European summit with all the European leaders, Nato and President Zelensky yesterday, it was to go through what a peace looks like.”

Asked about the prospect of Scottish troops heading to the country, Mr Murray said: “It’s very possible, but what we want to see is peace as quickly as possible, and that’s what the Prime Minister is doing.”

Peace, however, would have to be backed by the US, the Scottish Secretary added, to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not “come back for more” after a deal was struck.

The comments come after tensions flared between the US and Ukraine last week, with an Oval Office meeting including President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance devolving into a shouting match.

After the meeting, Mr Trump said Mr Zelensky could “come back when you’re ready for peace”.

Responding to the White House meeting, Mr Murray told the PA news agency it was important “we move beyond that”, adding things that “are good colour and good stories” are put aside.

Asked if the US can continue to be a trusted partner on the world stage, the Scottish Secretary said: “It 100% is and we have to make sure it is, because their security, our security here in the UK and Europe’s security is dependent on that – we all work together in Nato.”